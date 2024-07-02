YES Panel-Level Through Glass Via (TGV) Etch Tool Placed in Production (Di martedì 2 luglio 2024) FREMONT, Calif., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
YES, a leading manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, life sciences and AR/VR applications, today announced that Its TersOnus TGV Tool was released for Panel-Level manufacturing. This system will be used to support the growth of advanced heterogeneous packaging for artificial intelligence chips that enable large language models. The TersOnus TGV system provides superior quality and total cost of ownership for manufacturing of Panel-Level products. YES has developed the equipment and process technologies required for high aspect ratio Through Glass vias for a variety of Glass types, as well as for manufacturing a diversity of Glass via configurations—such as hourGlass, straight, and tapered vias—by leveraging different chemistries.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
