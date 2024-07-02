YES Panel-Level Through Glass Via TGV Etch Tool Placed in Production

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 2 luglio 2024) FREMONT, Calif., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/YES, a leading manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, life sciences and AR/VR applications, today announced that Its TersOnus TGVwas released formanufacturing. This system will be used to support the growth of advanced heterogeneous packaging for artificial intelligence chips that enable large language models. The TersOnus TGV system provides superior quality and total cost of ownership for manufacturing ofproducts. YES has developed the equipment and process technologies required for high aspect ratiovias for a variety oftypes, as well as for manufacturing a diversity ofvia configurations—such as hour, straight, and tapered vias—by leveraging different chemistries.