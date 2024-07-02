Jamie Dornan e Dakota Johnson si sentono ancora? Ci mandiamo messaggi

Leggi tutta la notizia su cinemaserietv

(Di martedì 2 luglio 2024), protagonisti della trilogia di 50 sfumature, tratta dalla saga erotica letteraria di E.L. James, sono rimasti amici e siregolarmente; a confermarlo, la stesso, in una dichiarazione a Metro del 1° luglio 2024, corroborata dagià in precedenza Ci siamo sentiti un paio di giorni fa; so che resterà qui a Londra per un po’, spero di riuscire a vedere lei e Chris (Martin, frontman dei Coldplay e fidanzato dell’attrice, ndr a cena una di queste sere Dal canto suo,aveva dichiarato, già nel 2022, a Vanity Fair: “Siamo sempre andati d’accordo, sin dal primo giorno; lo so che fa strano dirlo, ma lui è come un fratello per me. Gli voglio un bene dell’anima, lui c’è sempre stato per me, e io per lui, ci siamo protetti a vicenda”.