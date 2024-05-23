Bill Maher e le nostre solite - scemissim - battaglie identitarie

(Di giovedì 23 maggio 2024) L’account Instagram di questo giornale ha, come tutti gli account Instagram, un numero limitato di righe a disposizione per dare ai non lettori un assaggio di ciò che non leggeranno, cioè dell’articolo che pubblicizza in un post. Perciò, nel caso dei miei articoli, ricopia i primi tre paragrafi. L’altroieri, il primo rigo del mio primo paragrafo diceva che la scemenza aveva trionfato ancora una volta, rendendolo un articolo indistinguibile da quelli che scrivo ogni giorno: quanto siate scemi è uno dei miei temi preferiti. Poi, riassumeva le circostanze in cui si era espressa la (vostra, ma era sottinteso) scemitudine del lunedì: il parere legale, di Amal Clooney e altri cinque consulenti del tribunale internazionale, su Netanyahu. Illustrato da una foto di Amal, parecchio più bellina del mio abituale ritratto, l’articolo ha attratto decine di commenti indignati: avevo scritto che l’avvocato Clooney era scema, puntesclamativo, negavo la morte dei bambini palestinesi, doppio puntesclamativo, ero pagata dai sionisti, puntesclamativo col fiocco.

Macron says French troops will stay in New Caledonia ‘as long as necessary’ - Macron says French troops will stay in New Caledonia ‘as long as necessary’ - France’s president is visiting the Pacific territory where electoral reform plans have led to the worst unrest in years ... aljazeera

Mary Lou Retton Responds to Backlash of Her Medical Bill Fundraiser - Mary Lou Retton Responds to Backlash of Her Medical bill Fundraiser - Gymnast Mary Lou Retton responded to backlash her daughters faced for seeking help to pay medical bills the Olympian racked up while battling pneumonia, saying they "didn't deserve" the criticism. msn

Bill passes state legislature to change the term “offenders” - bill passes state legislature to change the term “offenders” - Illinois lawmakers in both chambers have voted in favor of legislation that would change how criminals are referred to. They would no longer be “offenders.” ... msn