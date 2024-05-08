Fonte : game-experience di 8 mag 2024 whatsapp

Star Wars Outlaws: lavorare per più sindacati non influirà negativamente sulla reputazione (Di mercoledì 8 maggio 2024) Star Wars: Outlaws sarà disponibile dal 30 agosto 2024. Il titolo permetterà di vestire di Kay Vess una fuorilegge che, durante il suo viaggio lungo la galassia, dovrà lavorare per i sindacati criminali. Nel gioco, saranno presenti più fazioni e sarà possibile sbloccare ricompense per avere una reputazione molto alta. Come sono correlati i due elementi? Il lead systems designer Matthieu Delisle, nel corso di un’intervista, ha affermato che saranno proprio i videogiocatori a scegliere per quanti sindacati lavorare. Tuttavia, lavorare per molteplici sindacati non influirà negativamente sulla reputazione, basterà solo non avere un cattivo rapporto con ...
