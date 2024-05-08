Star Wars Outlaws | lavorare per più sindacati non influirà negativamente sulla reputazione

- Star Wars Outlaws : Nuovi dettagli sul funzionamento del sistema di reputazione
In un’intervista esclusiva con Game Informer, il direttore creativo di Star Wars Outlaws, Gerighty, ha rivelato dettagli entusiasmanti sul ruolo fondamentale del sistema di reputazione all’interno del gioco, descrivendolo come un elemento cruciale ...
- Star Wars Outlaws - la reputazione ed i Sindacati influenzeranno l’esperienza di gioco
Il direttore creativo Julian Gerighty di Star Wars Outlaws ha affermato che la reputazione di Kay presso tutti i Sindacati influenzerà ampiamente l’esperienza di gioco, rendendo di conseguenza il viaggio ancora più immersivo per i giocatori. Come ...
- Star Wars Outlaws : l’esplorazione nello spazio e l’importanza della Trailblazer - ne parla Ubisoft
Massive Entertainment ha condiviso tante nuove informazioni su Star Wars Outlaws, soffermandosi nello specifico sull’utilizzo che i giocatori potranno fare dell’astronave principale del gioco, sull’open world ed anche sulle battaglie nello ...
Why Star Wars Outlaws is the Perfect Game to Spotlight Geonosis - Why Star wars outlaws is the Perfect Game to Spotlight Geonosis - Star wars outlaws would hugely benefit from having the cavern-riddled deserts of Geonosis in its catalogue of iconic planets.
Star Wars Outlaws lead explains how relationships with criminal factions "lends itself very well for an open-world game" - Star wars outlaws lead explains how relationships with criminal factions "lends itself very well for an open-world game" - Star wars outlaws is looking like another beautifully faithful depiction of a galaxy far far away, but I'm more interested in roleplaying as a space scoundrel with criminal commitment issues, which ...
Star Wars Outlaws Seems Like the Other Side of Mass Effect's Coin - Star wars outlaws Seems Like the Other Side of Mass Effect's Coin - Star wars outlaws is the first true open-world experience in the franchise, set for release on August 30, 2024. Players will step into the shoes of smuggler and thief Kay Vess, who is focused on ...