Twin Peaks | David Lynch ha idee per la quarta stagione - sorprese in arrivo?

Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks: David Lynch ha idee per la quarta stagione, sorprese in arrivo? (Di lunedì 6 maggio 2024) Proprio come i suoi fan, David Lynch non ne ha avuto ancora abbastanza di Twin Peaks! Se un reboot della serie sembra improbabile, come da recenti dichiarazioni di Kyle MacLachlan, lo stesso non vale per una quarta stagione del progetto dedicato alle investigazioni dell’agente speciale Dale Cooper. Sabrina Sutherland, collaboratrice di lunga data del regista di Missoula, ha rivelato che Lynch non esclude una possibile nuovo blocco di episodi del suo prodotto di punta, per il quale avrebbe già delle idee. A un fan che le domandava aggiornamenti sul futuro della storia, ha detto: “So che David ha moltissime idee per un’altra stagione, ma non posso parlare per conto di Mark Frost“. Tra ...
