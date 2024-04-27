Brave Little Hunter | il cucciolo di orca intrappolato che riesce a tornare in mare – Il video

(Di sabato 27 aprile 2024) Si chamaed è undidi sesso femminile orfano. Per settimane è rimasta intrappolata dallaa in una laguna nell’isola di Vancouver in Canada. Ma ieri è riuscita a liberarsi e averso il largo. Lo ha fatto sapere una tribù locale, la prima nazione Ehattesaht, che l’ha sorvegliata dopo la morte della madre su una spiaggia a fine marzo. La tribù aveva tentato di portarla inaperto usando vocalizzazioni di altre orche e musiche di violini. Poi alle 2,30 del mattino di venerdì 26 aprile, l’animale ha oltrepassato la barriera sabbiosa ed è arrivata ad Esperanza. 1/2 We’re so happy to see that the resilient and adaptable #KillerWhale,...

Orca calf stranded in Canadian lagoon for more than a month swims out - Around 2:30 a.m. the approximately 2-year-old orca named Kiisaiis swam past the sand bar her mother died on and out of little Espinosa Inlet.

Continua a leggere>>

Life after Chumpy: Ellidy Pullin opens up almost four years after partner Alex’s tragic death - Because from the moment that Ellidy lost the love of her life, champion snowboarder Alex ‘Chumpy’ Pullin, Rummi has been there to bring her back from the brink.

Continua a leggere>>

Buzz is back in Bootle as town looks forward to brave new world - The regeneration of Bootle town centre has been years in the making but there are signs that work is starting to bear fruit. Ever since Sefton Council purchased The Strand back in 2017, there has been ...

Continua a leggere>>