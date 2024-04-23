Nova Launcher beta si aggiorna introducendo tante novità

New Nova Launcher beta offers immersive search results, web suggestions, and more - For all you third-party Launcher lovers out there, a new beta for Nova Launcher is here, bringing a host of changes and bug fixes. To be exact, version 8.0.15 is the new beta we are talking about, ...androidpolice

Here are some new features of the Pixel Launcher in Android 15 - Google is preparing to tweak the Pixel Launcher’s animations and feature set in Android 15. Here's a sneak peek at what's new!androidauthority

Russians attack Sumy Oblast with unguided missiles, air-dropped mines and VOGs - The Russians conducted 45 attacks on the territories of Sumy Oblast over the past day, attacking with unguided missiles and dropping VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades and mines. Source: Sumy ...msn