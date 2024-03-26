The Last Thing He Told Me | la serie con Jennifer Garner viene rinnovata per la seconda stagione

The Last Thing He Told Me: la serie con Jennifer Garner viene rinnovata per la seconda stagione (Di martedì 26 marzo 2024) La serie Apple TV+ con protagonista Jennifer Garner è stata rinnovata per una seconda stagione. Secondo quanto riportato da TVLine, L'ultima cosa che mi ha detto (The Last Thing He Told Me), inizialmente annunciata come serie limitata su Apple TV+, è stata rinnovata per la seconda stagione. Mentre la prima stagione era basata sull'omonimo romanzo di Laura Dave del 2021, la seconda si baserà sul sequel del libro, la cui pubblicazione è prevista per il 2025. The Last Thing He Told Me ha come protagonista Jennifer Garner nei panni di Hannah, una donna che ...
