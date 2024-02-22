Il biopic su Michael Jackson | l’attore sangue del suo sangue

biopic Michael

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a metropolitanmagazine©

Fonte : metropolitanmagazine
Il biopic su Michael Jackson: l’attore sangue del suo sangue (Di giovedì 22 febbraio 2024) Balla la canzone “Man in the mirror“. È tutto suo zio. Jaafar Jackson, nipote di primo grado del Re del pop, appare nella foto ufficiale diffusa sui social dalla casa cinematografica Lionsgate. Sarà lui ad interpretare Michael Jackson nel biopicMichael”, diretto da Antoine Fuqua, che uscirà in America il 18 aprile 2025. Un racconto biografico ma inedito della vita del cantante, in accordo con la famiglia, e c’è da scommettere che susciterà clamore e qualche scetticismo di troppo. La prima foto di Jaafar, il nipote uguale a MichaelMichael”, foto con Jaafar e Michael Jackson da ProjectNerd.itI fan hanno accettato l’interprete del Royal indiscusso della musica? Jaafar Jackson, classe 1996, è figlio di ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazine

Notizie Correlate

  • biopic Michael

    È stata recentemente resa nota la prima immagine ufficiale di Jaafar Jackson nei panni di Michael Jackson nell’attesissimo biopic. Lo scatto, realizzato da Kevin Mazur, ... (velvetmag)

  • biopic Michael

    nuova occhiata a Jaafar Jackson nel film biografico diretto da Antoine Fuqua Dopo la prima immagine dal set, è stata pubblicata in rete una nuova foto che ritrae Jaafar ... (movieplayer)

  • biopic Michael

    Ed eccolo. Nei panni dello zio. In una delle tipiche pose che Sono entrate nell’immaginario collettivo. Perché sebbene in controluce, non c’è dubbio: quello è Michael ... (amica)

Altre Notizie

Beatles to get a Fab Four of biopics, with a movie each for Paul, John, George and Ringo: A Michael Jackson biopic is in production. “Theatrical movie events today must be culturally seismic. Sam’s daring, large-scale idea is that and then some,” said Tom Rothman, chair and chief executive ... dunyanews.tv

Michael Jackson's son Prince wishes brother Bigi on his birthday: Read about Michael Jackson's son Prince wishing his brother Bigi on his birthday. Prince shared a throwback picture and mentioned Bigi's achievements. Get to know more about Bigi, the most discreet ... timesofindia.indiatimes

Daily Edition: The 2024 Writers Guild Awards nominations have been revealed. The nominees in the category of original screenplay are Air, Barbie, The Holdovers, May December and Past Lives. The Holdovers, May ... hollywoodreporter

Video di Tendenza

Video biopic Michael
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.