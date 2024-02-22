Daft Punk | 3 anni fa la fine del famoso duo francese

(Di giovedì 22 febbraio 2024) Nello spazio di Metropolitan Today di oggi il 22 febbraio 2021, una data storica per gli amanti della musica elettronica, e non solo. In questo giorno con un ultimo videoclip si scioglieva ilduo parigino dei, ladi un’epoca, fonte wikipedia.orgIl 22 febbraio 2021 ipubblicarono un ultimo video simbolico intitolo “Epilogue” che riprendeva il loro album “Electroma” del 2006. In esso il duo parigino composto da Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo e Thomas Bangalter annunciava, dopo 28di strepitosa carriera costellata di successi come “Get Lucky”, lo scioglimento. I famosi musicisti travestiti da robot annunciavano il loro addio dopo aver fatto la ...

Cool Stuff: Raid71's Glow In The Dark TRON Legacy Poster Takes Us Back To The Grid: Bottleneck Gallery has an amazing new glow in the dark TRON Legacy poster from Raid71 that will whet our appetite as we wait for the upcoming TRON 3. msn

Bad Tuner to Release 'look at me but through me' EP: bad tuner — the Brooklyn-based dance/electronic producer who “like Daft Punk before him, takes a simple phrase and builds a world around its incantatory properties” (NPR) — is announcing the new EP ... broadwayworld

Record Store Day 2024 features exclusive vinyl from David Bowie, Ringo Starr, U2, more: like David Bowie's "Waiting in the Sky," Daft Punk's "Something About Us" and The Rolling Stones' self-titled record on April 20. Limited-edition records from artists like Noah Kahan, Blur and Sophie ... palmbeachpost