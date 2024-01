US President Joe Biden said Tuesday he had decided on a response to a drone strike that killed three American troops in Jordan, while insisting he did not want a wider war in the Middle East.The party of Donald Trump would abandon an ally in its fight against Russia while embroiling the U.S. in a war with Iran.Iran has promised a "decisive" response to any US attack on the Islamic Republic or its "interests". A new Isle of Wight off-licence and shop could open inside a familiar building on a busy road, ...