Mkhitaryan | il record del marcatore giramondo

(Di lunedì 26 dicembre 2022)è il giocatore ad aver segnato con il maggior numero di squadre diverse nelle principali competizioni europee Henrikhdetiene unparticolarmente insolito: con i gol segnati per l’Inter contro il Viktoria Plzen lo scorso ottobre in Champions League è diventato il giocatore a segnare con il maggior numero di squadre diverse nelle competizioni europee. Il calciatore armeno, per quanto riporta l’IFFHS, federazione sulla statistica calcistica, ha segnato in europa con: Metalurh Donetsk, Shakhtar Donetsk, Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal, Manchester United, Roma e Inter. L'articolo proviene da Calcio News 24.