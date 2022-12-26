I 10 video giochi più attesi del 2023In Europa la 250ª edizione della Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series Ultime offerte NVIDIASorpresa festiva in GTA OnlineNatale con i migliori titoli su GeForce NOWWRC GENERATIONS: ARRIVA IL TRAILER PER SWITCHTLe proposte di Vactidy per i regali di last minute Offerte di The Sims 4Annunciata la roadmap del 2023 di World of Warcraft!Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection primo updateUltime Blog

Mkhitaryan | il record del marcatore giramondo

Mkhitaryan record
Mkhitaryan, il record del marcatore giramondo (Di lunedì 26 dicembre 2022) Mkhitaryan è il giocatore ad aver segnato con il maggior numero di squadre diverse nelle principali competizioni europee Henrikh Mkhitaryan detiene un record particolarmente insolito: con i gol segnati per l’Inter contro il Viktoria Plzen lo scorso ottobre in Champions League è diventato il giocatore a segnare con il maggior numero di squadre diverse nelle competizioni europee. Il calciatore armeno, per quanto riporta l’IFFHS, federazione sulla statistica calcistica, ha segnato in europa con: Metalurh Donetsk, Shakhtar Donetsk, Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal, Manchester United, Roma e Inter. L'articolo proviene da Calcio News 24.
