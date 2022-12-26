Mkhitaryan, il record del marcatore giramondo (Di lunedì 26 dicembre 2022) Mkhitaryan è il giocatore ad aver segnato con il maggior numero di squadre diverse nelle principali competizioni europee Henrikh Mkhitaryan detiene un record particolarmente insolito: con i gol segnati per l’Inter contro il Viktoria Plzen lo scorso ottobre in Champions League è diventato il giocatore a segnare con il maggior numero di squadre diverse nelle competizioni europee. Il calciatore armeno, per quanto riporta l’IFFHS, federazione sulla statistica calcistica, ha segnato in europa con: Metalurh Donetsk, Shakhtar Donetsk, Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal, Manchester United, Roma e Inter. L'articolo proviene da Calcio News 24. Leggi su calcionews24
Serie A, l'Inter batte in rimonta l'Atalanta 3 - 2. GLI HIGHLIGHTS... Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni (72' Acerbi); Dumfries (72' Bellanova), Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan ...sulla panchina dell' Albiceleste come traghettatore e protagonista inatteso della striscia record ...
