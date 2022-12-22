BE OPEN Art Launches New Format o f Regional Competition to Support Emerging Artists Worldwide

Annunciata la roadmap del 2023 di World of Warcraft!Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection primo updateNuovo trailer per One Piece OdysseyCalcio: scandaloso! Un miliardo di €uro alla Serie A da parte del ...Ilary Blasi criticata per i ritocchi del chirurgo plasticoFedez a Las Vega è stato cacciato da un casinò insieme a Andrea MuziiCidiverte annuncia l’acquisizione di MultiplayerHabbo introduce il suo mondo virtuale nel metaversoGuida su aquisti online per evitare truffeVactidy Presenta Nimble T6, nuovo robot aspirapolvereUltime Blog

BE OPEN Art Launches New Format of Regional Competition to Support Emerging Artists Worldwide

BE OPEN Art
BE OPEN Art Launches New Format of Regional Competition to Support Emerging Artists Worldwide

LONDON, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 BE OPEN Art, an online art gallery set up by BE OPEN think tank, a humanitarian initiative founded by international entrepreneur and philanthropist Elena Baturina, Launches a new Competition for Emerging Artists, aimed to Support those whose art best represents their Regional, cultural and ethnic identities – BE OPEN Regional Art. With the beginning of year 2023, BE OPEN expert community team will start selecting those of the Artists who best represent the artistic tradition of a certain region to feature in the BE OPEN Art gallery and offer them greater visibility. Each Regional stage will last 3 months, therefore ...
