RISULTATI: NJPW “World Tag League/Super Junior Tag League 2022” 05.12.2022 (Day 12) (Di martedì 6 dicembre 2022) I RISULTATI della dodicesima giornata dei Tornei Tag Team della NJPW andata in scena Lunedì a Karatsu, Saga: NJPW World Tag League/Super Junior Tag League 2022 – Day 12Lunedì 5 Dicembre – Karatsu, Saga (Japan) -Bad Luck Fale batte Oskar Leube (4:04)-Tag Team MatchLos Ingobernables de Japon (SANADA & Tetsuya Naito) battono Ryohei Oiwa & Tomoaki Honma (9:16)-Six Man Tag Team MatchSuzuki-gun (DOUKI, El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) battono Kosei Fujita, Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi (7:48)-Eight Man Tag Team MatchLos Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi & Titan) battono BULLET CLUB (Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Gedo & Taiji ...Leggi su zonawrestling
I risultati di WWE Crown Jewel 2022, Roman Reigns sconfigge Logan PaulI risultati di WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Brock Lesnar batte Bobby Lashley Bobby Lashley ha letteralmente ...abbia ricordato il passato di Balor nel Bullet Club e abbia citato Karl Anderson come attuale NJPW ...
I risultati di AEW x NJPW " Forbidden Door, Jon Moxley nuovo campioneI risultati di Forbidden Door Trios Tag Team Match : "The Wizard" Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara (... purtroppo non è stato possibile vedere AEW x NJPW " Forbidden Door né su SKY PRIMAFILA né in ... NJPW WTL 2022 e SJTL 2022 - Risultati Day 12 The Shield Of Wrestling
NJPW WTL 2022 e SJTL 2022 – Risultati Day 12NJPW World Tag League 2022 e Super Jr. Tag League 2022 : ecco tutti i risultati del Day 12, quest’oggi dedicato interamente agli heavyweights. La New Japan Pro-Wrestling è impegnata con i due tornei ...
Si conclude il Goddess of Stardom Tag League 2022: ecco le vincitriciDopo una serie di giornate dedicate a questo torneo, finalmente la STARDOM ha incoronato le vincitrici del 2022 ...
