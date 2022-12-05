GERALT DI THE WITCHER ARRIVA SU FORTNITETORNA IL DRAGON BALL GAMES BATTLE HOURTrasferirsi a Roma: ecco le zone più ricercateRakutenTV porta film e serie TV su NVIDIA SHIELD TVDragon Age Day Recap & Dragon Age: Dreadwolf 2D CinematicMeta - aggiornamento v47Motorola presenta edge 30 fusion Viva MagentaCloud9 è il prossimo team a competere al Red Bull Home GroundNEED FOR SPEED UNBOUND - LA NUOVA GENERAZIONE DI CORSE INIZIA OGGIIndustria dei videogiochi - le dichiarazioni del ministro della ...Ultime Blog

Nuclear Blaze in uscita su console nel 2023 (Di lunedì 5 dicembre 2022) Red Art Games oltre ad aver recentemente condiviso un nuovo trailer di Nuclear Blaze, in queste ore ha confermato che pubblicherà il suo videogioco indie su console il 28 aprile 2023. Il gioco, in uscita nel 2023, sarà disponibile su console sia in formato digitale che fisico. Nuclear Blaze è un platform 2D sviluppato da uno degli ex membri di Motion Twin, il team dietro Dead Cells. Nuclear Blaze è il primo titolo dello studio di Sébastien Bénard, noto come Deepnight Games. Il gioco è stato lanciato per la prima volta su Steam nell’ottobre del 2021, ricevendo recensioni favorevoli dai fans, la maggior parte dei quali aveva già apprezzato Dead Cells. A differenza di Dead Cells, Nuclear ...
Nuclear Blaze, il titolo nato dai creatori di Dead Cells, arriverà in versione fisica

Dead Cells' Creator's New Game, Nuclear Blaze, Blasts Onto Switch Next Year

Back in 2018 we were completely enamoured by Dead Cells. A roguelite with gorgeous pixel art and enough intense action to fill many hours of play time, the game was, simply put, a blast. Now Sébastien ...

Nuclear Blaze Is Coming To Consoles In 2023

Releasing next year on April 28. Red Art Games shared a new trailer from Nuclear Blaze recently, confirming that it will publish the indie title on consoles on April 28, 2023. The game will be ...
