Nexus FrontierTech launches first-of-its-kind plug-and-play AI modules on Microsoft Azure (Di lunedì 5 dicembre 2022) Clients can now instantly deploy modular AI in their workflows, with new intelligent automation breakthroughs on the Azure platform LONDON, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Artificial Intelligence (AI) solution provider Nexus FrontierTech has announced its partnership with Microsoft Azure, allowing clients to utilise the Azure marketplace for quick deployment of AI solutions within their organisations. The first module by Nexus FrontierTech available on the platform is a driving licence processing solution for UK licences, extracting both the personal identity information as well as photo and signature verification. The module seamlessly integrates this data directly into clients' systems, automating the extraction of both the textual data ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Nexus FrontierTech launches first-of-its-kind plug-and-play AI modules on Microsoft Azure
