INVESTCORP TO AQUIRE MARBLE POINT CREDIT (Di venerdì 2 dicembre 2022) INVESTCORP AUM to reach $50 billion Combination will create top 15 global CLO manager NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/
INVESTCORP, a leading global alternative investment firm, today announced it has agreed to acquire MARBLE POINT CREDIT Management LLC (MARBLE POINT), a leading US-based CLO manager. Specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed. "The proposed acquisition of MARBLE POINT is a significant milestone in INVESTCORP's 40-year journey of growth through diversification, geographic expansion and building scale. With $50 billion in total firm assets under management after completion of this acquisition, INVESTCORP is well-poised for the next phase of its evolution and development," ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
INVESTCORP, a leading global alternative investment firm, today announced it has agreed to acquire MARBLE POINT CREDIT Management LLC (MARBLE POINT), a leading US-based CLO manager. Specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed. "The proposed acquisition of MARBLE POINT is a significant milestone in INVESTCORP's 40-year journey of growth through diversification, geographic expansion and building scale. With $50 billion in total firm assets under management after completion of this acquisition, INVESTCORP is well-poised for the next phase of its evolution and development," ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
ARMI E PRIVACY INDUSTRIALE: I BUSINESS DEGLI ARABI CHE VOGLIONO IL MILAN GLI STATI GENERALI
INVESTCORP AQUIRESegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : INVESTCORP AQUIRE