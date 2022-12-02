I robot aspirapolvere funzionano davvero? Si, se sai quale acquistareBriefing Battlefield – Primo sguardo al 2023GFN Thursday presenta la lineup di dicembre con 22 nuovi giochiBLOOD BOWL 3 SVELA IL SUO SISTEMA DI STAGIONIFARMING SIMULATOR 22 PLATINUM EDITION - NUOVO TRAILER VOLVOAnnuncia i vincitori della DESIGNING FOR DIGITAL THRIVING CHALLENGEGUNDAM EVOLUTION DEBUTTA SU CONSOLEOverwatch 2 - Stagione 2: Ramattra, Monastero Shambali e Battaglia ...Cellularline - cinque idee tech da mettere sotto l’alberoWRC GENERATIONS È DISPONIBILE SU NINTENDO SWITCHUltime Blog

INVESTCORP TO AQUIRE MARBLE POINT CREDIT

INVESTCORP AQUIRE
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
INVESTCORP TO AQUIRE MARBLE POINT CREDIT (Di venerdì 2 dicembre 2022) INVESTCORP AUM to reach $50 billion Combination will create top 15 global CLO manager NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/

INVESTCORP, a leading global alternative investment firm, today announced it has agreed to acquire MARBLE POINT CREDIT Management LLC (MARBLE POINT), a leading US-based CLO manager. Specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed. "The proposed acquisition of MARBLE POINT is a significant milestone in INVESTCORP's 40-year journey of growth through diversification, geographic expansion and building scale. With $50 billion in total firm assets under management after completion of this acquisition, INVESTCORP is well-poised for the next phase of its evolution and development," ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : INVESTCORP AQUIRE
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : INVESTCORP AQUIRE INVESTCORP AQUIRE MARBLE POINT CREDIT