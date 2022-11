Shawn Spears su Tony Khan | “È molto più generoso di quanto la gente creda”

Zona Wrestling

Beyoncé "Therefore I Am" by Billie Eilish "Top Of The World" byMendes, from Sony's "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" "Toxic" by Britney"Walking On Sunshine" by Top Culture "WANNABE" by ITZY "...Alla sua sollecitazione è arrivata la replica di: " Ha detto 'Come va, amico Ti ammiro molto '". Successivo Cinema e Celebrity Millie Bobby Brown vuole interpretare BritneyLeila ... Shawn Spears: “I titoli ad interim sono una grandissima stupidaggine” One of the complaints that some people have regarding AEW is that the roster is too bloated, hence why some wrestlers can often go weeks without being seen. However, Shawn Spears doesn't see that as a ...Shawn Spears has opened up about what he and his wife Cassie Lee are focused on in their lives. He also discusses if Lee will step into a wrestling ring again.