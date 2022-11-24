SUNRATE announces strategic partnership with Agoda (Di giovedì 24 novembre 2022) SINGAPORE, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/
FinTech company SUNRATE, the global payment and treasury management platform announced that it has entered into a partnership with Agoda. SUNRATE will be integrating its online travel solution with the global digital travel platform. Beyond virtual cards issuance The partnership is announced one month after ITB Asia 2022, where SUNRATE shared with travel stakeholders on how its holistic online travel solution, comprising of virtual cards issuance is revolutionising travel payments. For example, any online travel agency can easily set spend limits, define usage, and choose the vendor using a virtual card. This gives its travel partners entire control over how spending are allocated and tracked. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
SUNRATE announces strategic partnership with travel company, AgodaIBS Intelligence (IBSi) is the world’s only pure-play Financial Technology focused research, advisory, and fintech news analysis firm, with a 30-year track record and clients globally. We take pride ...
