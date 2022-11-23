Gungrave G.O.R.E RecensioneALLA MILAN GAMES WEEK POKÉMON SCARLATTO E VIOLETTOMondiali Qatar: follia in Arabia Saudita dopo la vittoria contro ...Campionato Mondiale della Farming Simulator League conclusoOverwatch 2: Il trailer di Ramattra e PE raddoppiatiPoliniani Editore alla Milan Games Week & Cartoomics 2022ALLA MILAN GAMESWEEK BEN 7 ESCLUSIVE FUNKO POP!GTA Online: l'evento dei colpi culmina con una nuova sfidaMILAN GAMES WEEK: LG gaming leadership presenta LG OLED FlexBundle speciale Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe e Switch OnlineUltime Blog

WWE | Seth “Freakin” Rollins è listato nel roster come face?

WWE Seth
WWE: Seth “Freakin” Rollins è listato nel roster come face? (Di mercoledì 23 novembre 2022) Uno dei nomi di punta di Raw, ma della WWE in generale, è sicuramente quello di SethFreakinRollins. Rollins è uno dei punti fermi della WWE sempre capace di offrire ottime prestazioni in ring e al microfono, oltre che rendere interessanti le sue faide grazie all’eccellente interpretazione del proprio personaggio in ogni occasione. Seth è face? Da qualche settimana ci si sta chiedendo se Seth sia effettivamente turnato face o sia comunque rimasto un heel. L’attuale U.S. Champion dovrà affrontare a Survivor Series Bobby Lashley e Austin Theory, entrambi heel e sappiamo che difficilmente la WWE offre faide con superstar appartenenti allo stesso allineamento. Il dubbio su Rollins è sorto ancora di più dopo la puntata di ...
