WWE: Seth “Freakin” Rollins è listato nel roster come face? (Di mercoledì 23 novembre 2022) Uno dei nomi di punta di Raw, ma della WWE in generale, è sicuramente quello di Seth “Freakin” Rollins. Rollins è uno dei punti fermi della WWE sempre capace di offrire ottime prestazioni in ring e al microfono, oltre che rendere interessanti le sue faide grazie all’eccellente interpretazione del proprio personaggio in ogni occasione. Seth è face? Da qualche settimana ci si sta chiedendo se Seth sia effettivamente turnato face o sia comunque rimasto un heel. L’attuale U.S. Champion dovrà affrontare a Survivor Series Bobby Lashley e Austin Theory, entrambi heel e sappiamo che difficilmente la WWE offre faide con superstar appartenenti allo stesso allineamento. Il dubbio su Rollins è sorto ancora di più dopo la puntata di ...Leggi su zonawrestling
WWE Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair batte Bayley in un Ladder Match Grande prestazione ... Matt Riddle batte Seth "Freakin" Rollins in un Fight Pit Match L'accesa e personale rivalità tra i due ...
Il suo ruolo Farà da arbitro speciale nel Fight Pit Match tra Seth "Freakin" Rollins e Matt Riddle. Daniel Cormier farà da arbitro a WWE Extreme Rules Daniel Cormier non ha mai nascosto la sua ...
WWE: Is Seth Rollins Still a BabyfaceThis dynamic caught the attention of the Wrestling Observer 's Bryan Alvarez, who noted that despite the promo, Rollins is still listed as a babyface on the internal roster. As of this writing, ...
