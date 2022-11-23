WWE | Seth “Freakin” Rollins è listato nel roster come face?

Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair batte Bayley in un Ladder Match Grande prestazione ... Matt Riddle batte"Freakin" Rollins in un Fight Pit Match L'accesa e personale rivalità tra i due ...Il suo ruolo Farà da arbitro speciale nel Fight Pit Match tra"Freakin" Rollins e Matt Riddle. Daniel Cormier farà da arbitro aExtreme Rules Daniel Cormier non ha mai nascosto la sua ...pinned WWE Divas Champion AJ to win the title - John Cena, Dolph Ziggler, the Big Show, Ryback & Erick Rowan defeated Seth Rollins (w/ Joey Mercury & Jamie Noble), WWE IC Champion Luke Harper, WWE US ...This dynamic caught the attention of the Wrestling Observer 's Bryan Alvarez, who noted that despite the promo, Rollins is still listed as a babyface on the internal roster. As of this writing, ...