Avatar | James Cameron | “Cacciai un dirigente della Fox che mi chiese di accorciare il film”

TagsLa Via dell'AcquaCameron Lightstorm EntertainmentOffre qualche dettaglio in più (ma non troppi) sul film diCameron che esce al cinema a metà dicembre ...The Way of Water' will need to gross a lot of money just to break even. A whole lot of money. Director James Cameron has revealed that the film will need to be the third or fourth highest-grossing ...The Way of Water has been released, and it is a real feast for the eyes as viewers are transported back to Pandora’s dazzling underwater world. In vivid blues, greens and purples, audiences are ...