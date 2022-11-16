ReNew Announces Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Q2 FY23 | ended Sept 30 | 2022

(Di mercoledì 16 novembre 2022) GURUGRAM, India, Nov. 15,/PRNewswire/Energy Global Plc ("" or "the Company") (Nasdaq: RNW) (Nasdaq: RNWWW), India's leadingable energy company in terms of total commissioned capacity, today announced its consolidatedfor Q2ember 30,. Sumant Sinha, Chairman and CEO,, said "continues to lead the energy transition in India and during the, we signed 1 GW of purchase power agreements as a preferred partner for carbon-mitigation solutions. We have furthered our investments in capacity and our technology and analytics capabilities through an acquisition of 3E, a leading SaaS solutions company in ...

...//mma.prnewswire.com/media/653741/_Power_New_Logo.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/- results - for - the - second - quarter - of - fiscal ...15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Eastman, maker of Naia™sustainable fibers and yarns,that it has collaborated with Patagonia ® to offer a limited run of T - shirts made with Naia&...Former England and Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 36.I did have options. I could have played in the Premier League with one side and I had a couple of options in the Championship which is flattering. The journey had to come to an end at some stage and n ...