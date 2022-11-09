Il terzo capitolo di Dragonflight Retaggi è ora disponibileDal 22 al 25 novembre Amazon apre la Black Friday GalleryTerremoto Oggi Marche magnitudo 5.7 : Sciame sismico 20 scosseConsigli per prendersi cura della propria pelle in invernoRivelati nuovi dettagli su Pokémon Scarlatto e Pokémon ViolettoMarvel's Midnight Suns Prequel Short #2 - A New Sun Must RiseBEAT SABER ARRIVA IL MUSIC PACK DI THE WEEKNDNeed for Speed Unbound evento Takeover con A$AP RockyMelatonina : Gli effetti benefici sul sonnoMILAN GAMES WEEK & CARTOOMICS 2022Ultime Blog

“If You Only Feel It Once” | il terzo EP dei Bleach Lab

You Only
“If You Only Feel It Once”, il terzo EP dei Bleach Lab (Di mercoledì 9 novembre 2022) In arrivo il 4 novembre, ‘If You Only Feel It Once’ è il terzo ep del quartetto londinese Bleach Lab, il primo con Nettwerk Music Group. Tra i brani contenuti, il singolo ‘Take It Slow’, che ha riscosso ottimi riscontri da parte di BBC 6Music e dalla stampa musicale inglese. Dopo alcuni live a marzo in Inghilterra che hanno registrato il tutto esaurito, la band ha trascorso l’estate tra festival in UKi, conquistando un sempre maggior numero di fan. ‘If You Only Feel It Once’ è un dialogo interiore che affronta temi di equilibrio, appartenenza e l’innata spinta umana a cercare un senso di ‘casa’ in noi stessi, nei luoghi, negli altri. Tra chiari riferimenti alla crescita personale, alla ricerca della pace interiore, all’accettazione della solitudine e ...
