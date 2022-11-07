The biggest lotto jackpot in history - an incredible $1.9Bn - is up for grabs with Lottoland!

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 7 novembre 2022) - LONDON, Nov. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/One lucky person could be taking home theinthis week – the US Powerball standing at a huge $1.9 billion* (US dollars). Wherever you are in the world, betting on the outcome of the massive US lotterycould send you into the realms of the world's richest people this Monday night, 7th November at 10.59PM EST.land, you can bet on this week's US Powerballand if somebody places a bet and correctly guesses the numbers on Monday night, they stand to become the recipient of theonline payout in! Thehas been rolling over since August and on Saturday night officially became thelottery ...