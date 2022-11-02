Cyber attacks Report Q3 2022: aumentano gli attacchi informatici (Di mercoledì 2 novembre 2022) Questo ultimo anno è stato dominato dal conflitto tra Russia e Ucraina, portando allo sviluppo di grandi preoccupazioni a livello globale. Appena tre giorni dopo l’invasione dell’Ucraina, il 27 febbraio, Check Point Research (CPR), la divisione Threat Intelligence di Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), fornitore leader di soluzioni di sicurezza informatica a livello globale, ha rilevato un aumento del 196% degli attacchi informatici al settore governativo-militare dell’Ucraina e un aumento del 4% degli attacchi per organizzazione in Russia. Non sono solo le attività informatiche legate alla guerra ad aver registrato un forte aumento negli ultimi mesi. Sembra che gli hacker e i gruppi d’attacco abbiano acquisito slancio e fiducia, attaccando obiettivi che sembrano essere infiniti in tutto il mondo. Alcuni eventi ...Leggi su lopinionista
