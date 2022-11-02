DLSS 3: nuovi titoli che lo supportanoGhostrunner festeggia il secondo anniversarioAggiornamento di Teamight Tactics: L'ATTACCO DEI MOSTRIDJI: arriva il drone DJI MAVIC 3 CLASSICPlayStation VR2 a €599.99 disponibile da febbraioDORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: FRIENDS OF THE GREAT KINGDOM È ORA ...Red Dead Online: bonus per Naturalisti e altro...Minecraft x Burberry: disponibili la Capsule Collection e il DLC ...Honeycomb annuncia Alpha Flight XPCHearthstone - espansione Avanzata del Re dei Lich e nuova classe il ...Ultime Blog

Cyber attacks Report Q3 2022 | aumentano gli attacchi informatici

Cyber attacks
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a lopinionista©

zazoom
Commenta
Cyber attacks Report Q3 2022: aumentano gli attacchi informatici (Di mercoledì 2 novembre 2022) Questo ultimo anno è stato dominato dal conflitto tra Russia e Ucraina, portando allo sviluppo di grandi preoccupazioni a livello globale. Appena tre giorni dopo l’invasione dell’Ucraina, il 27 febbraio, Check Point Research (CPR), la divisione Threat Intelligence di Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), fornitore leader di soluzioni di sicurezza informatica a livello globale, ha rilevato un aumento del 196% degli attacchi informatici al settore governativo-militare dell’Ucraina e un aumento del 4% degli attacchi per organizzazione in Russia. Non sono solo le attività informatiche legate alla guerra ad aver registrato un forte aumento negli ultimi mesi. Sembra che gli hacker e i gruppi d’attacco abbiano acquisito slancio e fiducia, attaccando obiettivi che sembrano essere infiniti in tutto il mondo. Alcuni eventi ...
Leggi su lopinionista

Cyber attacks Report Q3 2022: aumentano gli attacchi informatici

Un'organizzazione su 42 colpita: l'healthcare è in pericolo a causa del ransomware Nel "Cyber Attack Trends: 2022 Mid - Year Report", Check Point ha indicato il ransomware come la minaccia numero uno ...

NAVEX Launches NAVEX IRM Out - of - the - Box to Accelerate Third Party and IT Risk Management

Many companies are now fully digital or hybrid and subject to growing ransomware attacks. They also face skyrocketing cyber insurance premiums and a skills shortage. To help address these growing ... Cyber attacks Report Q3 2022: aumentano gli attacchi informatici  L'Opinionista

Amazon, Microsoft, SpiderOak join Defense Innovation Unit’s hybrid space network project

and where cyber attacks are expected. “In a fully realized hybrid architecture, it will not matter if a commercial node is blocked, shut down, or destroyed, the future network will self heal and ...

HONEYWELL INTRODUCES EXPANDED OT CYBERSECURITY CAPABILITIES ACROSS OFFERINGS DURING THE HONEYWELL CONNECT 2022 PRODUCT RELEASE EVENT

Honeywell launches new Advanced Monitoring and Incident Response Service (AMIR) dashboard to provide enhanced visibility into 24x7 security monitoring and incident response capabilities. Additional ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Cyber attacks
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Cyber attacks Cyber attacks Report 2022 aumentano