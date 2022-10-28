Lucca Comics & Games GLI IMPERDIBILI DELL’EDIZIONE HOPEL'apertura dei Mondiali 2022 di LoL è il 5 novembreApex Legends - Trailer dei personaggi The Sandbox | Ecco la Gucci Vault LandHalloween con Alexa e Fire TVMoto GP: Valentino Rossi “Tiferà” Bagnaia a Valencia per il mondialeNACON PRESENTA MG-X PRO AL LUCCA COMICSThe Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me - trailer di HalloweenDLC gratuito per Kao the KangarooGFN Thursday: con Halloween arrivano nuovi terrificanti giochiUltime Blog

Andela to Solve the Problems of the Future of Work with EPIC Remote Hackathon

Andela Solve
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Andela to Solve the Problems of the Future of Work with EPIC Remote Hackathon (Di venerdì 28 ottobre 2022) Applications Open for Elite Technologists to Enter Global Challenge with a $10,000 Prize Pot NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Andela, the global marketplace for Remote technical talent, has opened applications for its upcoming EPIC Tournament. In partnership with HackerEarth, and Payoneer,  the tournament will see elite developers Working in teams to prototype solutions that will positively impact the growing global Remote Workforce. Participants can be located anywhere in the world but must choose a country to represent within the 4 different regions: America, Europe, Middle East Africa, or Asia-Pacific. In line with Andela's focus on helping companies build Remote engineering ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Andela Solve
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Andela Solve Andela Solve Problems Future Work