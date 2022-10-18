Draghi dell’Isola delle Tempeste, oggi in uscitaYAS!GAMES - nuovi giochi da tavolo al Lucca Comics & Games 2022Acer for Education partecipa a Didacta Sicilia CMON sarà a Lucca Comics & Games 2022Nikita Pelizon al Grande Fratello Vip : Ho sofferto di depressione e ...Come non finire nella rete: 7 segnali che sei vittima di un attacco ...Apex Legends: Eclissi presenta la nuova leggenda - CatalystRiot Games acquisisce Wargaming SydneyPoliniani Editore diventa licenziatario per il brand Dungeons & ...La Tastiera ottico-meccanica Vulcan II MAX è disponibileUltime Blog

IUCN and Huawei Launch Tech4Nature Publication to Showcase Best Practices in Technology-based Nature Conservation

IUCN and
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
IUCN and Huawei Launch Tech4Nature Publication to Showcase Best Practices in Technology-based Nature Conservation (Di martedì 18 ottobre 2022) GLAND, Switzerland, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and Huawei Launched a PANORAMA Tech4Nature – Solutions in Focus Publication today, showcasing the role of Technology in achieving effective Nature Conservation outcomes in 22 projects across 19 countries. The cases referenced in the Publication were selected from over 50 solutions that address six major Conservation challenges. These challenges include the management of protected areas, monitoring species, cultivating community involvement, and financing Conservation action. "There is a clear growing momentum and buy-in from the ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Hanno scoperto una nuova, stranissima, specie

Motivo per il quale, come molte altre specie del sottogenere Saussurea Eriocoryne, anche la Saussurea khunjerabensis dovrebbe essere inclusa nella Lista Rossa IUCN, valutando "lo stato di ...

Flora e vegetazione del Salento: Erica pugliese

La stessa, infatti è inserita nella lista rossa delle piante italiane e in quella regionale ed è inserita nelle specie da proteggere dell'IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) . È ... Quali sono le piante a rischio di estinzione negli Stati Uniti  LifeGate

Endowment Index® Third Quarter 2022 Performance Update

The Endowment Index® calculated by Nasdaq OMX® (Symbol: ENDOW) declined 7.50% (on a total return basis) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. This compares to the Global 60-40 Portfolio (60% ...

Boarding Pass Coffee on Track to Open Additional Location After Successful New Brand Launch on International Coffee Day

Specialty Coffee Roaster Kicked Off Q4 By Announcing a New Look, New Location, as well as New Products and Services on International Coffee Day MILTON, Ga., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boarding Pass ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : IUCN and
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : IUCN and IUCN Huawei Launch Tech4Nature Publication