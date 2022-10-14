GreenBroz Unveils Automated M+ Trimming System (Di venerdì 14 ottobre 2022) - LAS VEGAS, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/
GreenBroz Inc., the leader in post-harvest cannabis processing technology, announced an updated version of its M+ Trimming System
the first fully Automated Trimming System on the market. Designed to yield a better user experience and productivity, this powerful, intelligent solution combines the legendary Model M Dry Trimmer with the Rise Conveyor with intelligent controls to automate the movement of cannabis through the machine. The M+ allows a precise processing rate of 30 pounds per hour. The System integrates several features to maximize the Trimming process, including metered feeding of the Rise Conveyor, automatic doors for unloading the product, and programmable custom recipes for strains. "This is ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
