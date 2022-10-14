Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova disponibile per console e PC Svelati ulteriori dettagli su “VERA”Overwatch 2: in arrivo una nuova skin e un ciondoloVALORANT EPISODIO 5 ATTO 3Ferrari Velas Esports Series | Jonathan Riley vince la Grand FinalSony lancia ZV-1F - vlog camera per nuovi orizzonti creativiGAMMA LG ULTRAGEAR - NUOVI MONITOR DISPONIBILIFUNKO AL LUCCA COMICS & GAMES 2022GeForce NOW - streaming su PC a 120 FPS sui primi ChromebookE' morto il 16enne giocatore di Basket dopo uno schianto con lo ...Ultime Blog

GreenBroz Unveils Automated M+ Trimming System

GreenBroz Unveils
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
GreenBroz Unveils Automated M+ Trimming System (Di venerdì 14 ottobre 2022) - LAS VEGAS, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/

GreenBroz Inc., the leader in post-harvest cannabis processing technology, announced an updated version of its M+ Trimming System

the first fully Automated Trimming System on the market. Designed to yield a better user experience and productivity, this powerful, intelligent solution combines the legendary Model M Dry Trimmer with the Rise Conveyor with intelligent controls to automate the movement of cannabis through the machine. The M+ allows a precise processing rate of 30 pounds per hour. The System integrates several features to maximize the Trimming process, including metered feeding of the Rise Conveyor, automatic doors for unloading the product, and programmable custom recipes for strains. "This is ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : GreenBroz Unveils
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : GreenBroz Unveils GreenBroz Unveils Automated Trimming System