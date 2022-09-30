Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous disponibile su ConsoleThe Callisto Protocol: Black Iron Prison TrailerWorld of Warcraft Dragonflight arriverà il 29 novembreDiablo Immortal - primo aggiornamento maggiore disponibileGOAT SIMULATOR 3 OUTFIT ARRIVA SU FORTNITEPGA TOUR 2K23 - rivelati gli aggiornamenti del “Course Designer”L’Update Primal Ravage di Kingdom Rush Vengeance è ora disponibileEvento Paura del Buio di Apex LegendsLogitech G CLOUD con supporto GeForce NOWMEDION ERAZER: il mondo del gaming ha un nuovo playerUltime Blog

PureSoftware expands its presence in Europe with its New Delivery Centre in Bucharest, Romania (Di venerdì 30 settembre 2022) Bucharest, Romania, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/

PureSoftware, a leading global software products and digital services company focused on fintech, 5G and digital transformation, announced the opening of its new Delivery Centre in Bucharest, Romania. This new Delivery Centre will further expand the reach of PureSoftware's digital solutions and its software products – Arttha Fintech and Arttha5G in the continent. The opening of the PureSoftware's Bucharest Delivery Centre will enable the company's vast employee base in the region to be more agile in responding to the evolving needs of its existing and growing client base in Romania, ...
PureSoftware, a leading global software products and digital services company focused on fintech, 5G and digital transformation, announced the opening of its new delivery centre in Bucharest, Romania.
