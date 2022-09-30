PureSoftware expands its presence in Europe with its New Delivery Centre in Bucharest, Romania (Di venerdì 30 settembre 2022) Bucharest, Romania, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/
PureSoftware, a leading global software products and digital services company focused on fintech, 5G and digital transformation, announced the opening of its new Delivery Centre in Bucharest, Romania. This new Delivery Centre will further expand the reach of PureSoftware's digital solutions and its software products – Arttha Fintech and Arttha5G in the continent. The opening of the PureSoftware's Bucharest Delivery Centre will enable the company's vast employee base in the region to be more agile in responding to the evolving needs of its existing and growing client base in Romania, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
PureSoftware, a leading global software products and digital services company focused on fintech, 5G and digital transformation, announced the opening of its new Delivery Centre in Bucharest, Romania. This new Delivery Centre will further expand the reach of PureSoftware's digital solutions and its software products – Arttha Fintech and Arttha5G in the continent. The opening of the PureSoftware's Bucharest Delivery Centre will enable the company's vast employee base in the region to be more agile in responding to the evolving needs of its existing and growing client base in Romania, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
PureSoftware expands its presence in Europe with its New Delivery Centre in Bucharest, RomaniaPureSoftware, a leading global software products and digital services company focused on fintech, 5G and digital transformation, announced the opening of its new delivery centre in Bucharest, Romania.
PureSoftware expandsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : PureSoftware expands