Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 29 settembre 2022) HONG KONG, Sept. 29,/PRNewswire/TheFoundation hasDrandZhu the, the's. The award recognizes their innovative work in empowering educators, and promoting inclusive and equitable access to, ensuring every learner can reach their full potential. Founded in 2016, theFoundation has a mission to create a betterthrough. Following a rigorous independent judging process, Dr ...