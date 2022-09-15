PlumeStrong Cycling Challenge 2022: Plume and Partners Raise €217,000 to Benefit Ukrainian and Moldovan Children (Di giovedì 15 settembre 2022) — #PlumeStrong will fund and create inclusive Children's education programs through Street Child for Ukrainian and Moldovan Children — ZURICH, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Plume®, the personalized communications services pioneer, last week completed its second annual #PlumeStrong Cycling Challenge, a demanding five-day ride through Switzerland, raising €217,000 with the help of its Partners to ensure refugee Children in Ukraine and Moldova can safely access education programs. Plume employees were joined on the 675-kilometer ride by some of their Partners and two-time Tour de France Winner Tadej ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Plume®, the personalized communications services pioneer, last week completed its second annual #PlumeStrong Cycling Challenge, a demanding five-day ride through Switzerland, raising €217,000 with the help of its Partners to ensure refugee Children in Ukraine and Moldova can safely access education programs. Plume employees were joined on the 675-kilometer ride by some of their Partners and two-time Tour de France Winner Tadej ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
PlumeStrong Cycling Challenge 2022: Plume and Partners Raise 217,000 to Benefit Ukrainian and Moldovan ChildrenPlume®, the personalized communications services pioneer, last week completed its second annual #PlumeStrong Cycling Challenge, a demanding five-day ride through Switzerland, raising 217,000 with the ...
PlumeStrong Cycling Challenge 2022: Plume and Partners Raise €217,000 to Benefit Ukrainian and Moldovan ChildrenPlume®, the personalized communications services pioneer, last week completed its second annual #PlumeStrong Cycling Challenge, a ...
PlumeStrong CyclingSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : PlumeStrong Cycling