Experlogix Expands Senior Sales Leadership Team with Appointment of Two New VPs (Di mercoledì 7 settembre 2022) SOUTH JORDAN, Utah and VEENENDAAL, Netherlands, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Experlogix, a leading provider of Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) and Document Automation software, announced today an expansion of its Sales Team: Mark Conway joined the company as Vice President of Sales for EMEA, and Angie Cox has come on board as Vice President of Sales for North America. Conway brings to Experlogix over two decades of global experience in the software/IT services industry, managing clients across the US, UK, Europe and Asia. Before joining Experlogix, Conway was Executive Director EMEA at Flintfox since 2019 where he defined and led their Sales, marketing, service level management and technical support Teams. He has built successful ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Experlogix, a leading provider of Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) and Document Automation software, announced today an expansion of its Sales Team: Mark Conway joined the company as Vice President of Sales for EMEA, and Angie Cox has come on board as Vice President of Sales for North America. Conway brings to Experlogix over two decades of global experience in the software/IT services industry, managing clients across the US, UK, Europe and Asia. Before joining Experlogix, Conway was Executive Director EMEA at Flintfox since 2019 where he defined and led their Sales, marketing, service level management and technical support Teams. He has built successful ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Superenalotto oggi estrazione, numeri 6 settembre 2022 Lifestyleblog
Experlogix Expands Senior Sales Leadership Team with Appointment of Two New VPsExperlogix, a leading provider of Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) and Document Automation software, announced today an expansion of its sales team: Mark Conway joined the company as Vice President of ...
Experlogix ExpandsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Experlogix Expands