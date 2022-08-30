Occhiaie Uomo, Perchè Scegliere Cosmetici Naturali per Eliminarle?Sony compra Savage Game StudiosNACON - TRE TRAILER PER LE PROSSIME USCITECellularline annuncia la sua partecipazione a IFA 2022 MSI - sconti sui notebook per la produttività e gaming Back 4 Blood: trailer di lancio del DLC “Figli del parassita”LG OLED EVO GALLERY EDITION G2 DA 97 POLLICIArrivano gli smartphone vivo per un “back to school” tecnologicoQuali sono i migliori vini della Sicilia?Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed RecensioneUltime Blog

Newchic, Global Online Fashion Platform, Announces Contest Winners (Di martedì 30 agosto 2022) - HONG KONG and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Newchic, an Online Fashion Platform composed of brands that celebrate diversity, inclusion, and creativity, announced the Top 4 Winners in its 2022 #ArtYourPossibility Fashion Contest on Saturday, August 27th PST. Each of the four Winners will receive a grand prize of 1,500 USD to support these rising designers as they continue to refine their craft. This year's Winners are listed below, in alphabetical order: Scarlet LacasseHyoni WooArron LamAna Lloshi According to Contest rules, the four Winners submitted original designs - as well as written descriptions of the inspiration behind those designs - centered on up to two of the four ...
