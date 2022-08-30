Modified grass offers possible solution to global CO² problem (Di martedì 30 agosto 2022) HENGELO, Netherlands, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Dutch company Carbon-Alert is working in Colombia to solve the world's carbon problem by creating artificial peat. A new plant species is thought to be able to speed up this process to a very high degree, resulting in the storage of millions of tons of CO² underground. How does it work? Carbon-Alert plants so-called Juncao grass in Colombia. This plant, also called giant grass, comes from the African tropics and was Modified in China. It grows very quickly under warm conditions, up to 5 metres in 2 months. More importantly, it absorbs an extreme amount of CO², as discovered by Chinese researcher Lei Xuejun, director of the Carbon Cycle Research Centre at the Central South University of Forestry & Technology in Hunan. Carbon-Alert wants to partially liquefy ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Allevamento al pascolo e prodotti lattiero-caseari grass-fed: caratteristiche e opportunità
