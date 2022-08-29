Original productions taking you closer to China in the New Era (Di lunedì 29 agosto 2022) - BEIJING, Aug. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Want to understand China's development over the past decade? CGTN and the CMG European and Latin American Languages Programming Center will provide global audiences a slate of productions focusing on "China in the New Era" across multi-language platforms in August 2022. The programs reveal a clear picture of the true China, guiding viewers through a decade of development and change, the country's development path, and its diverse and inclusive culture. Here's a preview of some of the highlights. Everyone Matters: China in A Decade To capture the changes that Chinese people have experienced over the past 10 years, "China in A Decade" explores the transformation of China in multiple areas – from high-quality development to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Want to understand China's development over the past decade? CGTN and the CMG European and Latin American Languages Programming Center will provide global audiences a slate of productions focusing on "China in the New Era" across multi-language platforms in August 2022. The programs reveal a clear picture of the true China, guiding viewers through a decade of development and change, the country's development path, and its diverse and inclusive culture. Here's a preview of some of the highlights. Everyone Matters: China in A Decade To capture the changes that Chinese people have experienced over the past 10 years, "China in A Decade" explores the transformation of China in multiple areas – from high-quality development to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Original productions taking you closer to China in the New Erahttps://news.cgtn.com/news/2022 - 08 - 28/Original - productions - taking - you - closer - to - China - in - the - New - Era - 1cROjP00bD2/index.html Video - https://www.youtube.com/watchv=...
Prisma, Prime Video svela il poster ufficiale della nuova serie originale italiana...di streaming Prime Video ha svelato oggi anche il nuovo poster per la serie di formazione Original italiana scritta da Ludovico Bessegato e Alice Urciuolo e prodotta in Italia da Cross Productions di ... Casting figurazioni film Cuaron in Toscana, lavoro retribuito Ti Consiglio
Original productions taking you closer to China in the New EraBEIJING, Aug. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Want to understand China's development over the past decade CGTN and the CMG European and Latin American ...
Original productionsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Original productions