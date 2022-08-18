Jack Forster Named Global Editorial Director at WatchBox (Di giovedì 18 agosto 2022) WatchBox strengthens mission to educate and entertain collectors with arrival of renowned watch journalist PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/
WatchBox, the leading platform for collectible timepieces, today announced the arrival of Jack Forster as the company's Global Editorial Director. Since its 2017 founding, WatchBox has established itself as the definitive resource for collectors of rare and complicated timepieces. The company's curated inventory is complemented by a team of trusted advisors, an international footprint, and a dynamic media program. Forster is charged with broadening the scope and diversity of Editorial content and contributing to WatchBox's video strategy and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
WatchBox, the leading platform for collectible timepieces, today announced the arrival of Jack Forster as the company's Global Editorial Director. Since its 2017 founding, WatchBox has established itself as the definitive resource for collectors of rare and complicated timepieces. The company's curated inventory is complemented by a team of trusted advisors, an international footprint, and a dynamic media program. Forster is charged with broadening the scope and diversity of Editorial content and contributing to WatchBox's video strategy and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
In Piazza Cesare Battisti arriva il Cinema Capovolto... Dakota Johnson, Peter Sarsgaard, Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, Oliver Jackson - Cohen, Jack ... Laura Harring, Ann Miller, Justin Theroux, Chad Everett, Billy Ray Cyrus, Robert Forster, Mark Pellegrino ...
Giancarlo Giannini, gli ottant'anni del grande attore italiano amato anche a Hollywood...(2008) di Marc Forster, in cui veste i panni dell'agente segreto René Mathis. Anche doppiatore e scrittore Giancarlo Giannini ha prestato la sua voce a molti divi di Hollywood, da Al Pacino a Jack ... Tottenham, Forster: “Opportunità fantastica, impossibile dire di no” Calcio in Pillole
Jack Forster Named Global Editorial Director at WatchBoxWatchBox, the leading platform for collectible timepieces, today announced the arrival of Jack Forster as the company's Global ...
Hodinkee editor-in-chief jumps ship to WatchBoxWatchBox has hired Hodinkee’s editor-in-chief Jack Forster to drive forward its goal of producing the ultimate in editorial content. In just five short years, WatchBox has risen to the top of the ...
Jack ForsterSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Jack Forster