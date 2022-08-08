Trust - proposte per lo Smart working e connessione sicuraLG TONE FREE MIGLIORANO LA QUALITÀ DELL’AUDIO E MOLTO ALTRONovità per DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ e Guilty Gear -Strive-Soccorre una ragazza incinta : la giovane mamma decide di chiamare il ...I fratelli Bianchi in carcere per omicidio Willy Monteiro : ...Sony integra una tecnologia anti-contraffazione nelle fotocamereFAR CRY 6: FREE WEEKEND FINO AL 7 AGOSTO, SCONTI FINO AL 60%GTA Online: presentata la speedster sportiva Benefactor SM722Tower of Fantasy: disponibili due nuovi video gameplayIncendio discoteca in Thailandia : 13 mortiUltime Blog

Soroco Named a Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® for Task Mining Technology Provider 2022 (Di lunedì 8 agosto 2022) BOSTON, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Soroco, the world's first work graph company, has been Named a Leader in the first-ever Task Mining Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 released by Everest Group, a leading research and analyst firm. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's flagship product, Scout for its market impact, vision, and capability. There is a new category of enterprise software that relies on a previously untapped data source — human-computer interactions emanating from daily work. Today, over 60% of this data originates from millions of interactions teams and users have across applications, emails, chats, and documents at work. This undocumented and ...
Soroco Named a Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix for Task Mining Technology Provider 2022

Soroco, the world's first work graph company, has been named a Leader in the first-ever Task Mining Products PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022 released by Everest ...

Tech Mahindra Announces Strategic Partnership with Soroco to Establish a Large Task Mining Center of Excellence

Soroco, the world's first work graph company, has announced a strategic partnership with Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services ...
