Soroco Named a Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® for Task Mining Technology Provider 2022 (Di lunedì 8 agosto 2022) BOSTON, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Soroco, the world's first work graph company, has been Named a Leader in the first-ever Task Mining Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 released by Everest Group, a leading research and analyst firm. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's flagship product, Scout for its market impact, vision, and capability. There is a new category of enterprise software that relies on a previously untapped data source — human-computer interactions emanating from daily work. Today, over 60% of this data originates from millions of interactions teams and users have across applications, emails, chats, and documents at work. This undocumented and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
