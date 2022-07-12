Francesco Totti e Ilary Blasi : fine del loro matrimonioScioperi trasporto aereo Domenica 17 luglioStampante 3D alimentare: può diventare un elettrodomestico di uso ...Guerra Ucraina : Mykolaiv sotto attacco aereo Incisore Ortur Laser Master 3 : facile e conveniente per tuttiNoi due per sempre insieme! Giorgia Anzuini e Beatrice Funariu morte ...Gas : Gazprom riduce di un terzo le forniture all'Italia ZTE Axon 40 Pro sarà lanciato l’11 LuglioScatta con stile con Xiaomi 12 LiteSpazzolino Elettrico Oclean X Pro con tecnologia sonicaUltime Blog

Lumen expands Edge Computing Solutions into Europe

Lumen expands
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a iltempo©
Businesses in the region can now tap into the power of the Lumen platform to deploy applications and ...

zazoom
Commenta
Lumen expands Edge Computing Solutions into Europe (Di martedì 12 luglio 2022) Businesses in the region can now tap into the power of the Lumen platform to deploy applications and workloads at the cloud Edge LONDON, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) is investing in its global Edge network and expanding its Edge Computing Solutions into Europe, providing the low latency platform businesses need to extend their high-bandwidth, data-intensive applications out to the cloud Edge. This expansion is part of Lumen's continued investment in next-generation Solutions that transform digital experiences and meet the demands of today's global businesses. "Edge Computing is a game-changer. It will ...
Leggi su iltempo
Pubblicità

The Advanced Imaging Society Announces Winners of The 12th Annual Entertainment Technology Lumiere Awards

...000 - lumen model to power larger cinema screens. The Barco Series 4 SP4K - 55 makes delivering ... info@cmarshallpr.com Phone: (818) 385 - 1396 Articoli correlati Mavenir Expands Capabilities in Europe ...

BRP'S LYNX BRAND OF SNOWMOBILES INTRODUCES NEW PLATFORM, MORE POWER, AND A CONNECTED EXPERIENCE

The platform also brings 3440 lumen of LED headlights into play and a much slimmer, compact hood ...Models Introduced to North AmericaThe offering of Lynx snowmobiles available in North America expands ... LG CineBeam HU915QE: il proiettore Laser a tiro ultra-corto arriva in Italia | Prezzo  HDblog

Lumen expands Edge Computing Solutions into Europe

Businesses in the region can now tap into the power of the Lumen platform to deploy applications and workloads at the cloud edge LONDON, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) ...

Lumen Technologies: Lumen expands Edge Computing Solutions into Europe

Businesses in the region can now tap into the power of the Lumen platform to deploy applications and workloads at the cloud edge LONDON, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Lumen expands
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Lumen expands Lumen expands Edge Computing Solutions