Lumen expands Edge Computing Solutions into Europe

Leggi su iltempo

(Di martedì 12 luglio 2022) Businesses in the region can now tapthe power of theplatform to deploy applications and workloads at the cloudLONDON, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) is investing in its globalnetwork and expanding its, providing the low latency platform businesses need to extend their high-bandwidth, data-intensive applications out to the cloud. This expansion is part of's continued investment in next-generationthat transform digital experiences and meet the demands of today's global businesses. "is a game-changer. It will ...