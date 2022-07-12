Lumen expands Edge Computing Solutions into Europe (Di martedì 12 luglio 2022) Businesses in the region can now tap into the power of the Lumen platform to deploy applications and workloads at the cloud Edge LONDON, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) is investing in its global Edge network and expanding its Edge Computing Solutions into Europe, providing the low latency platform businesses need to extend their high-bandwidth, data-intensive applications out to the cloud Edge. This expansion is part of Lumen's continued investment in next-generation Solutions that transform digital experiences and meet the demands of today's global businesses. "Edge Computing is a game-changer. It will ...Leggi su iltempo
Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) is investing in its global Edge network and expanding its Edge Computing Solutions into Europe, providing the low latency platform businesses need to extend their high-bandwidth, data-intensive applications out to the cloud Edge. This expansion is part of Lumen's continued investment in next-generation Solutions that transform digital experiences and meet the demands of today's global businesses. "Edge Computing is a game-changer. It will ...Leggi su iltempo
Pubblicità
The Advanced Imaging Society Announces Winners of The 12th Annual Entertainment Technology Lumiere Awards...000 - lumen model to power larger cinema screens. The Barco Series 4 SP4K - 55 makes delivering ... info@cmarshallpr.com Phone: (818) 385 - 1396 Articoli correlati Mavenir Expands Capabilities in Europe ...
BRP'S LYNX BRAND OF SNOWMOBILES INTRODUCES NEW PLATFORM, MORE POWER, AND A CONNECTED EXPERIENCEThe platform also brings 3440 lumen of LED headlights into play and a much slimmer, compact hood ...Models Introduced to North AmericaThe offering of Lynx snowmobiles available in North America expands ... LG CineBeam HU915QE: il proiettore Laser a tiro ultra-corto arriva in Italia | Prezzo HDblog
Lumen expands Edge Computing Solutions into EuropeBusinesses in the region can now tap into the power of the Lumen platform to deploy applications and workloads at the cloud edge LONDON, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) ...
Lumen Technologies: Lumen expands Edge Computing Solutions into EuropeBusinesses in the region can now tap into the power of the Lumen platform to deploy applications and workloads at the cloud edge LONDON, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) ...
Lumen expandsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Lumen expands