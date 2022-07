Petal Search celebrates incredible growth on its 2nd Anniversary (Di lunedì 4 luglio 2022) - Providing users with an interactive and personalised Search experience for the past 2 years SHENZHEN, China, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/



HUAWEI's Petal Search celebrates its 2nd year Anniversary, looking back at how much the Search engine has grown in the pursuit of the vision to be an All-In-One Search Engine. Since Petal Search's inception back in May 2020, the Search engine has grown from strength to strength. Even as Petal Search serves on a global level, it continues to provide personalised local Search results to its users. Within the past two years, the Search engine has improved tremendously in all regards. Petal ... Leggi su iltempo (Di lunedì 4 luglio 2022) - Providing users with an interactive and personalisedexperience for the past 2 years SHENZHEN, China, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/HUAWEI'sits 2nd year, looking back at how much theengine has grown in the pursuit of the vision to be an All-In-OneEngine. Since's inception back in May 2020, theengine has grown from strength to strength. Even asserves on a global level, it continues to provide personalised localresults to its users. Within the past two years, theengine has improved tremendously in all regards....

TAEmKIMchi : @minho_s_pudding Huawei ha litigato con google quindi non ho playstore l'unica app da cui posso scaricare altre app… - TAEmKIMchi : avere Huawei means avere come fonte 'Petal search' quindi skz NON POSSO INSTALLARLO BUBBLE E FIDATEVI CHE LO FAREI… - xBang_Stanx : Ma chi ha huawei p40 lite riesce a scaricare in the seom? Almeno con Petal search? A me non lo trova proprio - innavoighh : La ricerca è semplice con Petal Search. - Antonio09884513 : RT @HMS_GlobalPage: La curiosità fa andare avanti il ??mondo. Trova risposta a tutte le tue domande su Petal Search ?? -