Pro Music Rights, Inc., one of the world's largest music licensing companies, announces the closing of an undisclosed funding round of $5,500,000 USD and a valuation of $422,583,333 USD (Di mercoledì 29 giugno 2022) - NAPLES, Fla., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Pro music Rights (PMR), one of the world's largest music licensing companies, is pleased to announce that it has closed an undisclosed funding round of $5,500,000 USD, valuing Pro music Rights, Inc. at $422,583,333 USD. About Pro music Rights, Inc. (PromusicRights.com) Pro music Rights the 5th public performance Rights organization (PRO) ever formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable ...Leggi su iltempo
