“A League Of Their Own”, su Amazon Prime Video arriva il nuovo “Ragazze Vincenti” (Di sabato 11 giugno 2022) “A League Of Their Own”: è in arrivo su Amazon Prime Video una serie televisiva ideata da Abbi Jacobson con Will Graham. Questa nuova produzione fornisce una propria interpretazione del film diretto da Penny Marshall dal titolo “Ragazze Vincenti”. Ecco tutto ciò che c’è da sapere su quando inizia, sulla trama e sul cast.
“A League Of Their Own” è una serie televisiva che intende fornire una propria interpretazione del film diretto da Penny Marshall dal titolo “Ragazze Vincenti”. Questa “vecchia” produzione risale al 1992 e costituisce un classico dei film sportivi. Il racconto, sviluppato in versione romanzata, intende mettere in primo piano gli esordi ed il successo della All-American Girls ...Leggi su tvzap
Prime Video e Sony Pictures Television hanno diffuso il teaser trailer di A League of Their Own , la serie debutterà con tutti e gli 8 episodi previsti il prossimo 12 agosto in esclusiva sulla piattaforma streaming.
