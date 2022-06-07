XCMG Ranks in Top Three in KHL Group' s Yellow Table for Second Consecutive Year

Leggi su iltempo

(Di martedì 7 giugno 2022) Its Aerial Work Platform Also5th Position in the Access M20 Manufacturers list XUZHOU, China, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/(SHE:000425) is ranked among the toporiginal equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the world for the, according to thepublished by International Construction Magazine, a subsidiary of global construction media company KHL. Furthermore,'s aerial work platform alsofifth worldwide in the Access M20 Manufacturers list.has performed well in other global performance indicators, with mobile canes and horizontal directional drilling ranked first, tower cranes ranked, ...