XCMG Ranks in Top Three in KHL Group' s Yellow Table for Second Consecutive Year

XCMG (SHE:000425) is ranked among the top Three original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the world for the Second Consecutive Year, according to the Yellow Table published by International Construction Magazine, a subsidiary of global construction media company KHL Group. Furthermore, XCMG's aerial work platform also Ranks fifth worldwide in the Access M20 Manufacturers list. XCMG has performed well in other global performance indicators, with mobile canes and horizontal directional drilling ranked first, tower cranes ranked Second, ...Leggi su iltempo
