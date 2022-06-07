Geekbuying Releases New UI and Branding Strategy on 10th Anniversary (Di martedì 7 giugno 2022) SHENZHEN, China, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Geekbuying, China's leading online retailer focusing on cross-border export e-commerce, announced a brand upgrade in June 2022, releasing a new logo and VI system, Branding position, and core values. It is transforming from an online shopping platform dominated by selling electronic products to a cross-border brand channel ecosystem builder. The Geekbuying team planned and designed carefully to meet the company's strategic development direction and upgrade consumers' visual and shopping experience and it's transforming the typical geek style into an international e-commerce platform style to cater to a broader range of consumers and attract more excellent overseas brand partners. Geekbuying will be committed to building a world-leading cross-border brand channel
Geekbuying Releases New UI and Branding Strategy on 10th AnniversaryGeekbuying, China's leading online retailer focusing on cross-border export e-commerce, announced a brand upgrade in June 2022, releasing a new logo and VI system, branding position, and core values.
Eskute Partners with Geekbuying to Launch New Polluno Pro Electric BicycleEskute, a fast-growing e-bike company, has partnered with Geekbuying, one of the world's most influential online retailers, to launch its ...
