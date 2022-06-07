Geekbuying Releases New UI and Branding Strategy on 10th Anniversary

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 7 giugno 2022) SHENZHEN, China, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/, China's leading online retailer focusing on cross-border export e-commerce, announced a brand upgrade in June 2022, releasing a new logo and VI system,position, and core values. It is transforming from an online shopping platform dominated by selling electronic products to a cross-border brand channel ecosystem builder. Theteam planned and designed carefully to meet the company's strategic development direction and upgrade consumers' visual and shopping experience and it's transforming the typical geek style into an international e-commerce platform style to cater to a broader range of consumers and attract more excellent overseas brand partners.will be committed to building a world-leading cross-border brand channel ...