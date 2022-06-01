Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins in arrivo il 3 giugnoSONIC FRONTIERS: TRAILER UFFICIALEVolvo ed Epic Games portano la visualizzazione fotorealistica nelle ...Hisense: una settimana ricca di sorpreseSfregiate con acido a Napoli : fermata la ziaGuerra Ucraina : In Russia sono in corso esercitazioni nucleariEvercade EXP - Announcement TrailerNintendo @ Fuorisalone 2022 - A casa ovunqueJURASSIC WORLD: IL DOMINIO I PRODOTTI PER AVVENTURE GIURASSICHEEA Sports F1 22 ridefinisce il weekend di garaUltime Blog

Coralogix Closes $142M Series D Funding to Accelerate its Vision of In-Stream Data Analysis for Logs | Metrics | Tracing | and Security

Coralogix Closes
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©
New Funding round underscores high demand for harmonious, scalable, and cost-effective ...

zazoom
Commenta
Coralogix Closes $142M Series D Funding to Accelerate its Vision of In-Stream Data Analysis for Logs, Metrics, Tracing, and Security (Di mercoledì 1 giugno 2022) New Funding round underscores high demand for harmonious, scalable, and cost-effective observability SAN FRANCISCO and TEL AVIV, Israel, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Coralogix, a company using Streaming analytics to rebuild the path to observability, today announced it has raised a $142 million Series D Funding round, bringing the company's total amount raised to $238 million. New investors Advent International ("Advent") and Brighton Park Capital ("Brighton Park") co-led the round with participation from Revaia Ventures and existing investors Greenfield Partners, Red Dot Capital Partners, Eyal Ofer's O.G. Tech, StageOne Ventures, Joule Capital Partners, and Maor Investments. In connection with the Funding round, Alek Ferro of Advent and Mike Gregoire of Brighton Park have joined the ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Coralogix Closes $142M Series D Funding to Accelerate its Vision of In-Stream Data Analysis for Logs, Metrics, Tracing, and Security

New funding round underscores high demand for harmonious, scalable, and cost-effective observability SAN FRANCISCO and TEL AVIV, Israel, June 1, ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Coralogix Closes
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Coralogix Closes Coralogix Closes $142M Series Funding