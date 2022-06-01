Coralogix Closes $142M Series D Funding to Accelerate its Vision of In-Stream Data Analysis for Logs, Metrics, Tracing, and Security (Di mercoledì 1 giugno 2022) New Funding round underscores high demand for harmonious, scalable, and cost-effective observability SAN FRANCISCO and TEL AVIV, Israel, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Coralogix, a company using Streaming analytics to rebuild the path to observability, today announced it has raised a $142 million Series D Funding round, bringing the company's total amount raised to $238 million. New investors Advent International ("Advent") and Brighton Park Capital ("Brighton Park") co-led the round with participation from Revaia Ventures and existing investors Greenfield Partners, Red Dot Capital Partners, Eyal Ofer's O.G. Tech, StageOne Ventures, Joule Capital Partners, and Maor Investments. In connection with the Funding round, Alek Ferro of Advent and Mike Gregoire of Brighton Park have joined the ...Leggi su iltempo
Coralogix, a company using Streaming analytics to rebuild the path to observability, today announced it has raised a $142 million Series D Funding round, bringing the company's total amount raised to $238 million. New investors Advent International ("Advent") and Brighton Park Capital ("Brighton Park") co-led the round with participation from Revaia Ventures and existing investors Greenfield Partners, Red Dot Capital Partners, Eyal Ofer's O.G. Tech, StageOne Ventures, Joule Capital Partners, and Maor Investments. In connection with the Funding round, Alek Ferro of Advent and Mike Gregoire of Brighton Park have joined the ...Leggi su iltempo
Advertising
Coralogix Closes $142M Series D Funding to Accelerate its Vision of In-Stream Data Analysis for Logs, Metrics, Tracing, and SecurityNew funding round underscores high demand for harmonious, scalable, and cost-effective observability SAN FRANCISCO and TEL AVIV, Israel, June 1, ...
Coralogix ClosesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Coralogix Closes