XCMG Hosts Fourth International Customers Festival | Highlighting Intelligent and Unmanned Technologies | New Energy and Electric Products

XCMG Hosts
XUZHOU, China, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG (SHE:000425) has hosted its Fourth International ...

XCMG Hosts Fourth International Customers Festival, Highlighting Intelligent and Unmanned Technologies, New Energy and Electric Products (Di martedì 31 maggio 2022) XUZHOU, China, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/

XCMG (SHE:000425) has hosted its Fourth International Customers Festival (the "Festival") starting from May 20 online, with 16 online sessions and offline venues across five continents livestreaming globally and interacting with the main session set in Xuzhou, China, lasting 10 days to May 30. Through the lens that overcomes the limitation of time and space, XCMG has introduced its latest Intelligent technology and Unmanned control technology to construction equipment rental companies, developers and contractors for mines and infrastructures, as well as emphasizing its commitment to green, low-carbon development of new Energy and Electric ...
