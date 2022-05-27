Bring the Excitement of Stadium Directly into Your Home with Hisense New ULED TV U7

Leggi su iltempo

(Di venerdì 27 maggio 2022) QINGDAO, China, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/, a world-renowned technology enterprise, has always been committed to creating cutting-edge technology, ensuring that consumers can easily connect to the world through's self-developed technology. In 2021, benefiting from being the global sponsor of UEFA EURO 2020,recorded an exceptional market performance in Europe. As UEFA EURO 2020's hero product, theTV series delivered an immersive viewing experience for consumers,over 45% YoY sales volume growth in Europe. Stepping2022,will continue its efforts in deepening display technology, forging better and more superb quality TVs. As the TV industry leader and the Official Sponsor of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, ...