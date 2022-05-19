Trina Storage and Power Electronics will jointly deploy over 1GWh of BESS projects by end of 2023

Leggi su iltempo

(Di giovedì 19 maggio 2022) MUNICH, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/, the vertically integrated(battery energysystem) solutions provider, has announced the signing of the Letter of Intention (LOI) with, the worldleader and Tier-1 solar inverter manufacturer, during Intersolar Europe 2022.andof batteryusing's newly launchedElementa by end of. Elementa, the flexible, safe, and ...