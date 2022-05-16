Francesca Tuscano morta a 32 anni dopo una dose di AstraZeneca: il ...Altre due sparatorie Stati Uniti : un morto in chiesa in California, ...Beats by Dr.Dre - Studio Buds LE: il gadget hi-tech per l'estateGuerra Ucraina : La Russia ha perso un terzo del suo esercitoPutin prepara nuova offensiva : se Svezia e Finlandia nella Nato ...Covid-19 : salgono le reinfezioni al 5,8%Perugia : Sottrae per anni la pensione ai familiari invalidiMax Payne 3 festeggia il decimo anniversarioFinale Eurovision 2022 : Diretta e Streaming della serata conclusivaVladimir Putin gravemente malato di cancro : è già in corso un golpeUltime Blog

Tethis launches See d® | the first fully automated | standardized pre-analytical platform for comprehensive liquid biopsy testing

Tethis launches
The new platform will be presented at the next EACR liquid biopsy conference to be held in Bergamo, ...

Tethis S.p.A announces the release of See.d®, the first universal blood sample preparator for liquid biopsy analysis. This innovative technology performs a completely automated and standardized preparation of a blood sample at the point of blood collection. Cellular fraction is gently stabilized on proprietary, nanocoated SBS slides for rare cell detection, including CTCs, while plasma is made available for the analysis of cell-free content.   See.d® is for professional use but does not require specialized lab technicians and most importantly there is no need of whole ...
