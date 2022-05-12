Bridging Technology and Education: UNESCO and Huawei Deliver Campus UNESCO for Young People in 20 countries (Di giovedì 12 maggio 2022) SHENZHEN, China, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/
UNESCO and Huawei have to date run ten Campus UNESCO sessions, focusing on Technology and Education and reaching students from 39 schools in 21 countries. Campus UNESCO is an ongoing program that gives Young People aged 14 to 18 the chance to share views with experts from UNESCO and civil society. The topics discussed in each 90-minute session in either English or French are linked to major UNESCO themes such as Education, artificial intelligence, sustainable development, gender equality, and ...Leggi su iltempo
Bridging Technology and Education: UNESCO and Huawei Deliver Campus UNESCO for Young People in 20 countriesView the series on the Huawei TECH4ALL official website: https://www.huawei.com/en/tech4all/stories/bridging-technology-education-campus-unesco Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1815498/image_1 ...
